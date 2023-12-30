China shines in diplomacy, scientific innovation and BRI cooperation: Swedish Scholar｜My Memory of China

By Xue Lingqiao

The year 2023 is coming to an end. Speaking of China's developments in the past year, Stephen Brawer, chairman of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden, told China News Network that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) benefits both the internal and global development.

He said China has been actively participating in international affairs. Anticipating 2024, Brawer hopes that scientific innovations including advancements in chips, space programs and the fusion power can inject new momentum to the BRI.

China in 2023: cooperation and development remains important

2023 marks the 10th year of launching of the BRI. Noting that the initiative succeeded in mobilizing and encouraging infrastructure development for the world, Stephen Brawer spoke highly of BRI's role in the economic development.

To better highlight the BRI's fruitful outcomes, Brawer presented a fact at the Forum on Global Human Rights Governance held in Beijing in June this year, saying that China's efforts in internal and global development through the Belt and Road Initiative represent the finest means by which human rights are advanced.

He further pointed out that the Chinese population is pleased with the internal improvements and the opportunities that are being presented, as the issue of human rights is intricately tied to the elimination of poverty and internal improvements in infrastructure and modernization, which is clearly what China is oriented to do.

During the interview, Brawer mentioned his participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing this year. He has visited Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and other places, to witness China's development firsthand.

Following the visits, he was impressed by the rapid development of Guangdong Province, especially Guangzhou and Shenzhen cities. He also saw the scientific and development achievements of Shenzhen, adding that the development model of Shenzhen and Guangdong serve as a model for the future development of the BRI in Xinjiang.

Noting that the development potential in Xinjiang is enormous, Brawer said that Xinjiang can deepen cooperation with border countries and regions, including India, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Afghanistan. Looking into the next decade, he believes that the cooperation will unleash dramatic potential for the BRI development.

Additionally, on the global stage, Brawer noticed that the negotiation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, mediated by China in March 2023, sent a clear signal that China can resolve conflict through diplomacy and means of cooperation.

China in 2024：Scientific innovation new momentum of Belt and Road Initiative

"I think one of the key points that everyone is aware of is economic development and growth. This is clearly putting China in a position, (which) I believe to be a leader in the world economic development", said Stephen Brawer, expressing his deep impressions on China's economic development in 2023. Talking about China's development in 2024 and beyond, he stated that innovation and research are important elements regarding a country's development.

He cited examples such as China's advancements in chips, space programs and the improvement of new forms of energy. He also commended Huawei’s development of chips and the development in fusion power as notable directions that signify human progress over the next several thousand years.

Regarding the important role of scientific innovation in China's future development, Brawer said that physical economy goes beyond measuring GDP. It plays a crucial role in recognizing productivity in the form of manufacturing and innovation as well as new forms of technologies.

"These things above cannot always be measured in pure financial or monetary terms. And the difference between recognizing economy, in the form of physical economy as a scientific factor, in being able to move forward with development, I think, has to be more highlighted and clarified", said Brawer. He further explained that the real physical investment, infrastructure, innovation and new forms of technology would benefit the success of China's moving forward in the coming year and beyond.

"2024 can become a year where I hope even from our ability to influence and promote these kinds of scientific views of economy", Brawer said, adding that he hopes that the Belt and Road Initiative can bring inspiration for the economics to help people better understand that how this initiative can become more successful, not only in the coming year of 2024, but into the next decade.