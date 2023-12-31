LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Xi: China's economy weathers storm to be more resilient, dynamic

2023-12-31 19:07:09Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said the year 2023 has seen China's economy weather the storm and become "more resilient and dynamic than before." 

In his 2024 New Year message, Xi said as China achieved a smooth transition in COVID-19 response efforts, its economy has sustained the momentum of recovery, and steady progress has been made in pursuing high-quality development in 2023.

The country's modernized industrial system has been further upgraded, and a number of advanced, smart and green industries are rapidly emerging as new pillars of the economy, he said.

China has secured a bumper harvest for the 20th year in a row, and new advances have been made in pursuing rural revitalization, he said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]