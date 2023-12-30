LINE

My Memory of China｜Swedish Scholar on China's 2024: Belt and Road Initiative provides new insights to China’s development

The year 2024 is about to come. Expecting on the new year, Stephen Brawer, chairman of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden said in an interview with China News Network that China’s chips, space programs and new forms of energy like the fusion power are leading a new round of development momentum. He also pointed out that China’s emphasis and development on science and innovation will help the world better understand the successful practice of the Belt and Road Initiative. (By Xue Lingqiao)　

