Xi: 2023 presents vibrant, flourishing China to world

All the exhilarating activities throughout 2023 have made Chinese people's lives richer and more colorful, marked the return of bustling life across the country, embodied people's pursuit of a beautiful life, and presented a vibrant and flourishing China to the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday.

"This year, we have marched forward in high spirits. The Chengdu FISU World University Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games presented spectacular sports scenes, and Chinese athletes excelled in their competitions. Tourist destinations are full of visitors on holidays, and the film market is booming. The 'village super league' football games and 'village spring festival gala' are immensely popular. More people are embracing low-carbon lifestyles," Xi said while delivering his 2024 New Year message.