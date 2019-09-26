Passage of Hong Kong-related act in U.S. congressional committees draws strong opposition in Hong Kong

Hong Kong people from various sectors have voiced strong opposition to the passing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 in U.S. congressional committees.

The U.S. action interferes in China's internal affairs, infringes upon the human rights of Hong Kong people, and undermines the prosperity and stability of the city, they said.

DISREGARD OF FACT

U.S. congressional committees ignored the fact that the situation of human rights and democracy in Hong Kong has been improving since its return to the motherland and ranked high globally, which has been recognized by many countries, Ng Wang-pun, president of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, said.

Chu Kar-kin, a member of Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, said the policies of "one country, two systems", "the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong", and a high degree of autonomy have been fully and faithfully implemented in strict compliance with China's Constitution and the Basic Law.

Some U.S. politicians praised the protesters as "courageous" who fought for their rights and freedom, which is gross distortion of the fact of what has happened here lately, said Yip Kin-ming, executive vice president of the Hong Kong Island Federation.

Some residents had difficulty going to work due to disrupted transportation system, he said. "Protesters have eroded the rights of ordinary residents for leading a normal life. What's more, some residents were beaten up by thugs and seriously injured. Even their basic right to life was under threat."

Yip stressed that it is the activists and forces behind the radical protesters who are infringing on the human rights and democracy in Hong Kong.

Chow Pak-chin, chairman of think tank Wisdom Hong Kong, criticized biased reports by Western media about the violent incidents in Hong Kong. "If the recent violence in Hong Kong occurred in the United States, the U.S. police would just respond with higher levels of force," said Chow.

EVIL INTENTION

The passage of the act exposed the evil intention of some U.S. politicians to harm Hong Kong's interests and contain China's development, Ng said.

Kwok Yat-ming, a senior Hong Kong current affairs commentator, said the U.S. politicians, in total disregard of Hong Kong's stability, are showing clear support to the radicals as they plan large-scale illegal demonstrations in the coming days.

Hung Kam-in, vice chairman of the Kwun Tong District Council, also blasted the sinister intentions of some U.S. politicians, who are "co-ordinating with the opposition in Hong Kong to create chaos."

Wong Kwok, General Secretary of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, believes that the passage of the act is nothing but a political trick with two purposes. "One is that as the U.S. presidential election is set for next year, some U.S. politicians would like to gain more political capital with the Hong Kong issue. The other is by playing the card of Hong Kong, some U.S. politicians would put pressure on China."

LOSE-LOSE SCENARIO

"As there are also many U.S. citizens and enterprises in Hong Kong, the actions of the U.S. side may worsen the business environment here, hinder the profit growth of the enterprises, and harm the interests of the United States itself," Ng said.

"Hong Kong's business community has made it clear that they are opposed to the passage of the bill," Lam Kin-fung, member of the Executive Council and vice chairman of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong, said.

As Hong Kong is one of the largest sources of trade surplus of the United States, the move will only damage bilateral economic relations and cooperation, Lam said.

"The unique advantage of Hong Kong in the world economic and trade system is attributed to the support of the central government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the efforts of all sectors of the community, rather than a gift of the United States," Lam said, urging American politicians to stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs immediately.

Ma Ho Man, executive chairman of Hong Kong Culture Association, said the U.S. action will prompt global rating agencies to lower the credit rating of Hong Kong, impact its financial market and business environment, and threaten Hong Kong's economic stability and growth.