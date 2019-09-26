LINE

China denounces U.S. sanctions on Chinese nationals, entities over Iran oil

China's Foreign Ministry Thursday denounced sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Chinese entities and individuals after Washington accused them of transferring oil from Iran in violation of U.S. curbs on Iran.

The new sanctions targeting five Chinese nationals and six entities were announced by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday. 

Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at Thursday's daily briefing in Beijing and said China vows to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its domestic enterprises.

