Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at 86

Former French president Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, his son has announced.

The 22nd president of the Republic served as prime minister under former president Francois Mitterand for two years before being elected to the top job in 1995, a position he held for 12 years.

In that time he survived an assassination attempt at the 2002 Bastille Day military parade, and took France into the Eurozone.

In 2011 he was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for corruption, but did not attend his trial on health grounds.