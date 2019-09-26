Carrie Lam: Hong Kong's first open dialogue not 'public stunt'

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the first open dialogue was not a publicity stunt but a real effort made by the government to find a solution to lift Hong Kong out of difficult times.

"The aim of this dialogue is not for dialogue itself, nor a public stunt, but to seek changes so as to make Hong Kong better."

Speaking at the first public dialogue with 80 residents on Thursday night, Carrie Lam said the SAR government holds the biggest responsibility for resolving the months-long turmoil and promised more open conversation with the public.

"Making changes may take time, but we need to get started now. A string of such events will be held and we hope residents could continue to sit down and talk with us," Carrie Lam said.