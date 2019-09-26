LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Carrie Lam: Hong Kong's first open dialogue not 'public stunt'

1
2019-09-26 20:13:47CGTN Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the first open dialogue was not a publicity stunt but a real effort made by the government to find a solution to lift Hong Kong out of difficult times.

"The aim of this dialogue is not for dialogue itself, nor a public stunt, but to seek changes so as to make Hong Kong better."

Speaking at the first public dialogue with 80 residents on Thursday night, Carrie Lam said the SAR government holds the biggest responsibility for resolving the months-long turmoil and promised more open conversation with the public.

"Making changes may take time, but we need to get started now. A string of such events will be held and we hope residents could continue to sit down and talk with us," Carrie Lam said.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.