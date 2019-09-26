LINE

Fast-track to new Beijing's new airport

2019-09-26
Beijing to Xiongan intercity rail begins operation on Sept. 26, 2019. (Photo/China News Service)

Special: 70th birthday of PRChina

(ECNS) -- Passengers need just 28 minutes to travel from Beijing West Railway Station to newly opened Beijing Daxing International Airport on the new metro line that opens on Thursday.

Tickets from the station, a major transportation hub, to the airport cost 90 yuan ($13), 48 yuan or 30 yuan depending on the seats passengers choose.

Trains depart daily from 6:56 a.m. till 9:46 p.m.. 

The metro line to the airport is part of the longer Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway whose section from the airport to Xiongan New Area will open by the end of next year.

 

