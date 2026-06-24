China's Liaoning aircraft carrier task force completes far-sea combat training

A task force of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning concluded its far-sea combat training and returned safely to its home port on Monday, the Chinese navy said.

During the training, the task force operated in multiple sea and air spaces, including the South China Sea and the Western Pacific, planning and organizing activities such as carrier-based aircraft tactical flight drills and task force search and rescue exercises.

Based on the requirements of far-sea actual combat, it planned and organized drills including air supremacy and air defense operations, sea strikes, support and cover operations, far-sea comprehensive rescue and live-weapon use.

This training is a routine exercise conducted by the Chinese navy in accordance with its annual plan, aimed at continuously improving its capability to fulfill its missions, the navy said, adding that it complies with relevant international law and practice and is not aimed at any specific country or objective.

During the training, Japanese vessels and aircraft repeatedly conducted close-range tracking and surveillance, causing disturbances and provocations, the Chinese navy said.

The Liaoning task force maintained a high alert level throughout the entire process, continuously conducting combat takeoffs of carrier-based aircraft, flexibly changing battle formations, and responding to the Japanese side's dangerous actions in a professional, steady and proper manner, the navy added.