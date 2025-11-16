LINE

PLA issues warning to Philippines over 'joint patrols' in South China Sea

2025-11-16 21:37:44China Daily

The People's Liberation Army said that its bomber formation conducted routine patrol operations in the South China Sea on Nov. 14 and accused the Philippines of undermining regional stability, Tian Junli, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command, said in a statement on Sunday. 

The Philippines repeatedly courted non-regional forces to organize so-called "joint patrols", undermining peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson said.

"We sternly warn the Philippine side to stop stirring up trouble and escalating tensions," Tian said.

The official added that the theater command forces continuously remain on high alert and will firmly safeguard China's national sovereignty and security, as well as maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

"Any attempt to infringe upon our rights and provoke incidents will not succeed," Tian said.

