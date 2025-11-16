Former KMT leaders criticize Japanese PM's Taiwan remarks

Former leaders of the Chinese Kuomintang in Taiwan criticized recent provocative remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, emphasizing that the Taiwan question cannot be addressed through foreign intervention and must be resolved by both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has ignited intense criticism after asserting that potential Chinese military actions near Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, opening the door to extended collective self-defense.

Ma Ying-jeou, former KMT chairman and former leader of Taiwan, published a post on Facebook on Saturday, saying that Takaichi's proactive stance on intervening in the Taiwan Strait inevitably evokes associations with a revival of Japanese right-wing militarism, calling such a move "extremely unwise".

In the post, Ma warned that the Japanese leader must exercise particular caution and prudence in words and actions, especially on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931–45) and Taiwan's restoration to China.

"The remarks undermine the interests of the Taiwan people, who desire peace and stability," Ma said.

Hung Hsiu-chu, former KMT chairwoman, also condemned Takaichi's comments linking the conflict in the Strait to a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, describing them as "blurring the nature of cross-Strait relations and fabricating a military scenario".

"Such remarks are not only provocative, but also push Taiwan toward the brink of danger," Hung said in a Facebook post on Saturday, stressing that "Taiwan is not a chess piece, nor is it a stage for Japan to meddle in again. Japan has yet to account for its historical mistakes and has no right to play the role of referee on the Taiwan question."

She described Takaichi's statements as "blatant historical arrogance and political interference".

Hung added that the Taiwan question is a domestic matter stemming from the Chinese civil war and is not for foreign politicians to dictate. She warned that any external force attempting to hold Taiwan hostage or challenge China's core interests will face only one outcome—it is bound to fail.

Both Ma and Hung emphasized that "Chinese people on both sides of the Strait have the wisdom and the ability to resolve the Taiwan question peacefully."