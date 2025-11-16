China, CELAC vow to broaden education collaboration

The China-CELAC Forum of Education Development was held in Beijing on Friday, focusing on collaboration in education and the joint building of a China–Latin America and Caribbean community with a shared future.

Vice-Minister of Education Xiong Sihao said the forum serves as a high-level platform for education dialogue between China and CELAC member states. He said China looks forward to working with participating countries to promote youth development, people-to-people exchanges and innovation through education.

Representatives from CELAC nations praised the organization of the forum and voiced expectations for deeper cooperation in talent training, joint research, language teaching and education governance.

During the event, eight intergovernmental and inter-university cooperation agreements were signed, and the Latin America branch of the Global Institute of Teacher Development was inaugurated.

More than 300 participants attended, including ministers of education from Brazil, Cuba, Dominica, Mexico and Venezuela, diplomatic envoys to China, and presidents and scholars from over 100 universities in China and Latin America.