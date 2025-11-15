COP30: Witness 30 years of China's green efforts

Thirty years ago, the first United Nations Climate Change Conference was held in Berlin, as the world was just beginning to sit down together to discuss the challenge of climate change. With the rapid economic development, China’s emphasis on environmental protection has also continued to increase.

Thirty years later, the 30th Conference takes place in Belém, Brazil. For China, environmental protection has transformed from vision to action. Guided by the belief that “Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” China is steadfastly advancing green and low-carbon development, building the world’s largest renewable energy system, and contributing its wisdom to global climate governance.

Thirty years is more than a measure of time —it marks a transformation to blue skies, from Berlin to Belém, and from vision to reality. With steady steps and a clearplan, China continues to embrace a greener world for the future.