10 big things about China you should not miss (Nov.9 - Nov.15)

1. China to work with all parties to achieve positive, balanced outcomes in COP30

China will work with all parties to abide by the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, achieve positive and balanced outcomes in the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), and make new contributions to global climate governance, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

A female security officer takes a picture at COP30 China Pavilion in Belem, Brazil on Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Lin Chunyin)

2. China makes démarches to Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan

China has made serious démarches and protests to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after she suggested a Taiwan emergency involving the use of military vessels and military force from the Chinese mainland could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially allowing Tokyo to exercise the right of collective self-defense.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing that the Japanese leader blatantly made wrongful remarks on Taiwan at the Diet that imply the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait. It constitutes a gross interference in China's internal affairs and violates the one-China principle, the principles set forth in the four political documents between China and Japan, and basic norms in international relations. This is highly inconsistent with the political commitments made by the Japanese government so far and is egregious in terms of both the nature and impact.

Lin stressed that Taiwan is China's Taiwan. How to solve the Taiwan question and achieve reunification is China's own affair that doesn't tolerate any foreign interference.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian speaks at a regular press briefing, Nov. 13, 2025. (Photo/mfa.gov.cn)

3. PBOC: China has solid foundation to achieve 2025 GDP growth target

China's economy maintained steady and progressive development during the first three quarters of 2025, laying a solid foundation for achieving China's full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth target, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a report on Tuesday.

The monetary policy report for the third quarter of 2025 showed that China's GDP expanded 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters, underpinned by stable growth in production and supply, a steady expansion of new growth drivers, and continuous improvement in people's livelihoods. This performance demonstrates the economy's resilience and vitality.

Foreign buyers view products at the third phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

4. Shenzhou-20 crew returns to Earth

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-21 spaceship, carrying the Shenzhou-20 astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday.

At 11:14 a.m.(Beijing Time), the Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship undocked from the space station combination.

The return capsule touched down at 4:40 p.m. at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

The astronauts are all in good health. They had spent 204 days in orbit, setting a new record for the longest in-orbit stay among Chinese astronaut crews, the CMSA said.

The combination of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket is transferred to the launching area at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, April 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

5. 15th National Games boosts tourism in Greater Bay Area

The upcoming 15th National Games of China, to open Sunday in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao special administrative regions, has fueled a tourism surge in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Travel platform data shows that combined searches for hotels, flights, train tickets, and attractions related to the National Games soared over the past week, signaling a strong uptick in cultural and tourism activities across the region.

Xiyangyang, mascot of 15th National Games, and Lerongrong, mascot of the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, are lit in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

6. China ranks first globally in 6G patent applications

By June 2025, China led the world in 6G patent applications, holding roughly 40.3% of the global total, according to an internet development report released at the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in Zhejiang Province on Sunday. The report also revealed that China has become the world's largest holder of AI patents, with a 60% share.

A robot traffic officer directs traffic in Wuzhen, a historical water town in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Qian Chenfei)

7. China extradites key cross-border gambling kingpin from Thailand

She Zhijiang, one of China's "Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" for cross-border gambling crimes, was extradited from Thailand to China on Wednesday, marking a major success in law enforcement and judicial cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Public Security said.

She, the ringleader of a criminal group based in Myawaddy, Myanmar, had been wanted for organizing large-scale online gambling and telecom fraud targeting Chinese citizens. Since 2013, he established the "Asia Pacific International Holdings Group" and later built the "Asia Pacific New City" complex in 2017, which served as a base for criminal activities.

(Screenshot photo from Reference News )

8. Zheng Qinwen skips China's 15th National Games

Chinese tennis ace Zheng Qinwen has withdrawn from China's 15th National Games, the Hubei sports delegation announced on Wednesday.

The Paris 2024 gold medalist was scheduled to compete in both the women's singles and doubles events for the Games. But her right elbow joint has not yet fully recovered, so she is unable to compete in intense competition, according to her medical team.

Zheng Qinwen of China prepares to serve to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Australia, Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo/Agencies)

9. China opens first humanoid robot 7S shop in Wuhan

China's first humanoid robot 7S shop opened Tuesday in Wuhan, with robots available for more than 10 applications, including industrial manufacturing, cultural tours, health care and special operations.

Developed by Hubei Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, the 7S model expands the traditional 4S framework of sales, spare parts, service, and survey by adding three new elements: solution, show, and school.

China's first humanoid robot 7S shop opens in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Screenshot Photo/China News Service)

10. 573 ancient stone fortresses discovered in northwest China

A total of 573 stone fortress settlements, dating from the prehistoric era to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC), have been discovered in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, following a nearly six-year archaeological field survey, local cultural heritage authorities announced on Tuesday.

The investigation, conducted by an archaeological survey team from Yulin, revealed that these settlements span approximately 1,800 years.