Sichuan amphibious ship returns after maiden sea trial

CNS Sichuan, China's largest and most advanced amphibious assault ship, returned to its shipyard in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon after completing a three-day maiden voyage, the People's Liberation Army Navy said.

Engineers checked and verified the reliability and performance of the ship's electric, propulsion and other systems during the sea trial and achieved the desired results, the PLA Navy said in a news release. It added that follow-up tests will be conducted in line with the ship's construction plan.

The vessel set sail Friday morning from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a Shanghai-based shipyard of China State Shipbuilding Corp, for its maiden sea trial. Mooring tests and hardware installation had been completed before the voyage.

With a hull code of 51, the Sichuan is the first in the Type 076 class. The ship displaces more than 40,000 metric tons and will carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and amphibious landing craft after it enters service.

The vessel is equipped with an electromagnetic launch system, or electromagnetic catapult, which will be used to launch fixed-wing aircraft. That makes the Sichuan the first Chinese amphibious assault ship with an electromagnetic catapult and capable of deploying fixed-wing drones. It is also the second Chinese vessel using the technology, after the CNS Fujian aircraft carrier.

Once commissioned, the ship will be able to support tasks ranging from amphibious landings to airstrikes and airborne operations.

The PLA Navy currently operates four Type 075 amphibious assault ships, all built at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. Each has a full displacement of nearly 40,000 tons and can carry multiple helicopters, landing craft and dozens of tanks and armored vehicles.