Oral-bone inscriptions from Yin Ruins: origin of Chinese characters

Excavated from the ruins of the Shang Dynasty capital, oracle-bone inscriptions serve as an "encyclopedia" and offer a valuable glimpse into ancient Chinese society.

Today, these inscriptions have been enhanced by cutting-edge technologies such as digitalization and AI-powered analysis, becoming eternal in the digital world.

Inspired by them, artists have incorporated elements of oracle-bone inscriptions into bookmarks and couplets. Emojis depicting oracle-bone inscriptions have also been created. With the help of modern technologies, this ancient Chinese script has entered people's daily lives.

