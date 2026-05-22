China to take resolute countermeasures if EU imposes discriminatory restrictions, says spokesperson

China will take resolute countermeasures if the European Union (EU) insists on imposing discriminatory restrictions on Chinese companies and products, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about recent media reports claiming that the European Commission is working on a new trade tool to address China's "overcapacity" issue.

"If we label trade surpluses as 'overcapacity,' then should EU's exports of automobiles, pharmaceuticals, wine and cosmetics also be labeled as 'overcapacity'?" said He.

The spokesperson said relevant countries are investigating the EU's "overcapacity" issue, and the EU should not apply double standards under these circumstances.

"We urge the EU side to return to the right track of dialogue and consultation, and do things that are truly beneficial to the development of China-EU economic and trade relations," said He.