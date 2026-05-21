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Insights | China, ASEAN have great cooperation potential in four areas: Filipino scholar

2026-05-21 09:29:43Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

China and ASEAN can deepen cooperation in health security, green industries, digital economy, and trade and investment, so as to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation, Rommel Banlaoi, president of the Philippine Society for International Security Studies, said in an exclusive interview with China News Network. 

Looking ahead, Banlaoi said stronger China-ASEAN economic, trade and investment cooperation would not only support growth in both China and ASEAN, but also enhance regional economic resilience and contribute to the stability of the global economy. (Gan Tian)

 

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