China bans 17 people for life from football-related activities

(ECNS) -- China's Football Association (CFA) on Thursday announced its sanctions on 65 people, imposing lifetime bans on 17 people from football-related activities and suspending 48 others for five years or less.

The move is part of a sweeping campaign to clean up corruption and illegal activities, following earlier crackdowns in September 2024 and January 2026.

In addition to the individual penalties, the CFA also punished Meizhou Hakka Football Club, which is based in Meizhou City of Guangdong Province, with a 6-point deduction for the 2026 season of the China Football Super League and a fine of 800,000 yuan (about $117,621).

(By Zhang Dongfang)