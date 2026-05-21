Thursday May 21, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China bans 17 people for life from football-related activities

2026-05-21 16:09:04Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Football Association (CFA) on Thursday announced its sanctions on 65 people, imposing lifetime bans on 17 people from football-related activities and suspending 48 others for five years or less.

The move is part of a sweeping campaign to clean up corruption and illegal activities, following earlier crackdowns in September 2024 and January 2026.

In addition to the individual penalties, the CFA also punished Meizhou Hakka Football Club, which is based in Meizhou City of Guangdong Province, with a 6-point deduction for the 2026 season of the China Football Super League and a fine of 800,000 yuan (about $117,621).

(By Zhang Dongfang)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]