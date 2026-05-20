Wednesday May 20, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Video

Consul General of Malaysia: China–ASEAN cooperation resonates with global tech trends

2026-05-20 21:09:15Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

“The development of the China-ASEAN relationship has been tremendous, especially in the past five years,” Phadil Ismail, Consul General of Malaysia in Nanning, said in an exclusive interview with China News Network on Monday during the 2026 China Internet Civilization Conference, held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

“Both sides continue to become an important trading partner,”he added that China–ASEAN cooperation is increasingly focusing on artificial intelligence, the digital economy, cross-border e-commerce, and smart city projects, moving in line with global technological trends.

“This is a good sign, and we need to continue to expand cooperation in the digital sector,” he said. (Huang Fang, Ren Shuai, Intern: Hu Tongyu)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]