Over 60 countries to have exhibitions in China's second import expo

More than 60 countries have confirmed their participation in the comprehensive country exhibitions at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday.

The second CIIE will be held in Shanghai between Nov. 5 and 10. It will involve two key exhibition categories: country exhibitions and business exhibitions.

This year's country exhibitions will cover 30,000 square meters of floor space, Gao said.

A China Pavilion will be set up this year to honor the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and demonstrate the economic and social development, as well as opportunities in the new era, Gao said.

As for the business exhibitions, Gao said they will cover more than 300,000 square meters of floor space, and over 3,000 enterprises from about 150 countries and regions will participate in the exhibitions.

In addition, Gao said registration for the business exhibition of the third CIIE has begun, and overseas enterprises can register on the official website of the CIIE.

A total of 172 countries, regions and international organizations and more than 3,600 enterprises participated in the first CIIE, held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai last year. It was the world's first import-themed national-level expo.