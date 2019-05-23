LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Beijing calls on U.S. to provide fair trade environment after new sanctions on Chinese entities

1
2019-05-23 16:11:38CGTN Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China urged the U.S. on Thursday to stop making mistakes and provide a fair trade environment for companies.

"The Chinese government has both the confidence and the ability to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese firms," the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) Gao Feng said in response to fresh U.S. sanctions on 13 Chinese entities.

A total of 10 Chinese firms and three individuals were sanctioned after allegedly engaging “in activities that warrant the imposition of measures pursuant to Section 3 of the Iran, North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), and Syria Nonproliferation Act,” according to a notice by the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday.

“The best response towards U.S. trade bullying of Chinese firms is to continue to grow and develop to provide goods with high qualities to the whole world,” Gao added.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.