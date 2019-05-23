Beijing calls on U.S. to provide fair trade environment after new sanctions on Chinese entities

China urged the U.S. on Thursday to stop making mistakes and provide a fair trade environment for companies.

"The Chinese government has both the confidence and the ability to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese firms," the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) Gao Feng said in response to fresh U.S. sanctions on 13 Chinese entities.

A total of 10 Chinese firms and three individuals were sanctioned after allegedly engaging “in activities that warrant the imposition of measures pursuant to Section 3 of the Iran, North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), and Syria Nonproliferation Act,” according to a notice by the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday.

“The best response towards U.S. trade bullying of Chinese firms is to continue to grow and develop to provide goods with high qualities to the whole world,” Gao added.