China hopes to see tech advance benefits shared worldwide: MOC

The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday that China's technological innovations and developments pose no threat to the world, and China is willing to see the technological benefits shared worldwide.

MOC spokesperson Gao Feng made the remarks at a news conference when commenting on measures taken by some Western countries to reject or limit purchases of Chinese hi-tech products.

So-called threats and security risks are false accusations about Chinese firms and products, Gao said. "The accusations of China's technological threat to the world are speculations out of thin air and groundless."

"Some countries, especially certain developed economies, should be confident and embrace products of advanced technology from other countries, including China, with an open posture to offer domestic consumers more choices," he said.

Gao said the ministry will continue to support Chinese enterprises in win-win international cooperation to promote technological advances and trade development.

Commenting on the draft export control measures of the United States on 14 basic and emerging technologies, Gao said China always believes that while the achievements of technological development should be effectively protected, they should also be shared with people around the world.

"We hope that relevant countries could be prudent and constructive on this issue so as to avoid adverse impacts on normal international trade and technology cooperation," he said.