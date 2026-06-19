Cultural facts about China's Dragon Boat Festival: Where tradition meets modern life

Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, traditionally falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it was celebrated on Friday.

The festival commemorates the ancient patriotic poet Qu Yuan and is marked by customs such as eating zongzi, wearing protective sachets and five-colored bracelets, and watching dragon boat races.

Alongside these traditions, many people now choose to celebrate the three-day holiday in a modern style, taking cultural tours and traveling, unleashing the potential of the domestic and international tourism markets.

A wide range of cultural and tourism activities incorporated traditional culture into holiday consumption experiences for the public. Dragon boat races were held across multiple regions of China, attracting large crowds of visitors eager to experience the charm of this traditional sport.

Alongside the exciting races, Dragon Boat Festival carnivals and themed markets were organized in places such as Zhuhai and Zhangzhou, combining traditional culture with new consumption-oriented initiatives to stimulate local economies.

China's railway network is forecast to handle about 83 million passenger trips during the five-day travel surge around the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the national railway operator said on Thursday.

It is believed that deeper integration of traditional culture with tourism development, supported by closer coordination among the cultural, museum, and tourism sectors, will help further unlock consumption potential.