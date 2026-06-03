Chinese online literature and fantasy novels extend global reach

The Beijing International Bookstore hosted an international promotional event on May 28 for Chinese historical fantasy and online literature writers.

Co-organized by the China Writers Association and the China International Book Trading Corporation, the event focused on "Historical Imagination and Eastern Fantasy", featuring writer presentations, dialogues, and video connections.

Following the previous event for Chinese sci-fi writers, this event aimed to highlight achievements in Chinese genre literature and foster international exchanges and cooperation. Participants included industry professionals, writers, publishers, translators, scholars, and media representatives from more than 20 countries.

The Beijing International Bookstore hosted an international promotional event on May 28 for Chinese historical fantasy and online literature writers. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

History novelists and online literature writers featured in the event include Ma Boyong, Tang Jia San Shao, I Eat Tomatoes, Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, Talking Elbow, Tian Rui Shuo Fu, Qingxian Yatou, the Bucket Rider, Wolf of History Dept, Sanjiu Yinyun, and Mu Xiaojing.

In recent years, Chinese online literary works like Lord of the Mysteries and Joy of Life have gained significant attention abroad, showcasing the creativity and cultural uniqueness of Chinese genres like historical and fantasy literature. Traditional cultural resources are being revitalized through these narratives, helping overseas readers understand Eastern culture, said Wang Zhixiang, deputy director of the China Writers Association's Online Literature Center.

Online literature is not only an important literary form in the internet era but also a crucial narrative vehicle for Chinese culture to transcend borders, said Tao Yunfei, head of publishing operations at the Yuewen Group.

He said that the overseas dissemination of Chinese online literature has gradually formed a complete chain from literature to film, animation, and games, and then to multilingual publishing. In the future, he hopes to further promote the development of an international communication ecosystem of "Chinese storytelling, global co-creation".

What most captivates overseas readers about Chinese online literature is the genuine emotional depth of the characters and the creativity of the authors, said Charles-Emmanuel Dewees, co-founder of the French online literature platform Chireads.com.

"Online literature has become a universal language connecting readers from different countries and cultures," he said.

In a video address, American screenwriter, author, and playwright Richard Krevolin said that Chinese online literature possesses a rich historical imagination and adventurous spirit, providing a wealth of high-quality story resources for global literature and film adaptations.

Literary works serve as an important bridge for cultural exchange between Eastern and Western civilizations, while film adaptations require deep collaboration between different art forms, he said.