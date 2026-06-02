Chinese corner event connects international students

Participants learn about traditional Chinese gourd decoration, alongside the cultural meanings associated with this craft. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn) Participants learn about traditional Chinese gourd decoration, alongside the cultural meanings associated with this craft. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

International faculty and students from Tongji and Sanming universities has met for a dynamic Chinese Language Corner event themed "Shared Future, Shared Fortune", aiming to deepen appreciation of Chinese culture, foster cross-cultural engagement, and promote exchange, friendship, and understanding through language and traditional arts.

The event took place on the afternoon of May 29 at the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Space of Sanming University in East China's Fujian province.

The program opened with a bilingual session, and through interactive activities, participants explored the cultural meanings behind traditional Chinese crafts like lacquer fans and gourds, which are intertwined with wishes for prosperity and harmony.

In the hands-on workshop, Chinese and international students collaborated to design lacquer fans and decorate gourds featuring the Chinese character Fu and original artwork. Students from the School of Art and Design at Sanming University offered live demonstrations of traditional techniques, while participants exchanged ideas in a welcoming, cooperative environment.

Hossain Mohammad Ashraf from Bangladesh, a student at Tongji University based in Shanghai, said that it was his first time visiting Sanming city and learning about the character Fu. He said he was impressed that one small character could hold so much positive meaning and felt a real connection to the Chinese culture.

Colia Marilisa, a student from Italy at Tongji University, shared her experience, noting that creating a lacquer fan and painting the Fu character was especially meaningful.

She said that the process, from learning vocabulary to crafting by hand, deepened her understanding of Chinese traditions and that she would keep the fan as a special memory.

Cheick Amadou Tidiane Ouattara, from Mali and a teacher at Sanming University, said: "Events like Language Corner enable international students and teachers to engage directly with culture.

"The fusion of language, art, and friendship is impactful. Language is not just a tool for communication; it is a bridge for understanding traditions, values, and emotions of different cultures," he added.