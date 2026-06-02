Chinese authorities warn of rising flood risks across south as annual flood season begins

(ECNS) - China officially entered its annual flood season on June 1, with authorities warning of heightened flood risks across southern regions and forecasting possible flooding above warning levels in several major river systems this month, according to media reports.

The Ministry of Water Resources said rainfall in June is expected to be 10% to 20% above normal in parts of southern China, including some sections of the southwest too, while some northern regions may see below-average precipitation.

According to ministry forecasts, rivers connected to Dongting Lake and Poyang Lake in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, as well as the Xijiang and Hanjiang rivers in the Pearl River basin, could see water levels exceed flood warning thresholds. Similar risks were also forecast for Zhejiang's Qiantang River and Fujian's Min River.

The ministry said the nationwide flood season would increase the risk of flooding and related disasters, making flood-control efforts more complex.

Authorities said they would strengthen monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems, improve emergency response mechanisms, and coordinate reservoir operations to reduce flood risks.

The ministry also said it would focus on preventing floods in small and medium-sized rivers, guarding against mountain torrents, strengthening reservoir inspections, and preparing for possible shifts between drought and flooding.

China's flood season typically runs through the summer months, when heavy rainfall can trigger flooding, landslides and disruptions across large parts of the country.

(By Zhang Jiahao)