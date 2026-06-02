Reviving classical wisdom for the 21st century

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) announces that the second World Conference of Classical Studies will be held from June 9-10 at the century-old Academy of Athens. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn) The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) announces that the second World Conference of Classical Studies will be held from June 9-10 at the century-old Academy of Athens. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) announced today that the second World Conference of Classical Studies will be held from June 9-10 at the century-old Academy of Athens. Under the theme "Dialogue between Ancient and Modern: Contemporary Inspirations from Classical Wisdom", the conference will explore the relevance of classical studies in today's world. Participants will examine how the enduring insights of classical wisdom can be reinterpreted to address contemporary challenges, inspire innovation, and contribute to the progress of human society and civilization.

The event is jointly organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Chinese Ministry of Education, the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Greek Ministry of Culture, and the Academy of Athens. Around 200 scholars and experts in classical studies, civilization, culture, archaeology, and related fields from 20 countries will attend. Participants represent leading universities and think tanks across China, Greece, Germany, Russia, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Canada, the United States, and Colombia.

"Through dialogue and scholarly exchange, attendees will discuss key issues related to classical civilizations and their contemporary significance, fostering greater understanding and consensus in the study of classical world civilizations,"introduced Yue Yunxia, vice director of CASS Bureau of International Cooperation at the press conference in Beijing on Monday morning.

The program includes an opening ceremony and plenary session on the morning of June 9, four parallel sub-forums running through the afternoon of June 9 and throughout June 10, followed by the closing ceremony that evening.

The four sub-forums will focus on: Virtue and Paideia: A Modern Interpretation of Classical Education; Friendship and Community: The Ethical Community in the Transition from Ancient to Modern Times; Peace and Order: Civilizational Solutions to the Shifting Global Landscape; and Technology and Civilization: Humanism in the Age of Digital Intelligence.

"During the first World Conference of of Classics in Beijing in November 2024, we established an exchange and interaction mechanism with international classical studies experts. This time, we will further engage in thorough discussions with international experts and scholars on several important contemporary issues," said Cheng Wei, director of CASS Institution of Foreign Literature, which will host sub-forum Virtue and Paideia: A Modern Interpretation of Classical Education

"Classical studies are not only about ancient thoughts that merit specialized research but should also involve placing ancient wisdom within the context of contemporary global concerns. This includes discussing how classical traditions can address current issues such as war and peace, power and justice, order and freedom, and the clash and mutual learning of civilizations,"said Liu Zuokui, director of CASS Institute of World History, which will host the sub-forum Peace and Order: Civilizational Solutions to the Shifting Global Landscape

Li Guoqiang, vice director of Chinese Academy of History, which will host sub -forum Technology and Civilization: Humanism in the Age of Digital Intelligence, said, "Today, artificial intelligence and big data algorithms are deeply integrated into all aspects of our life, profoundly changing the way society operates. We must confront the question of what kind of spirit this data age requires, and explore the intrinsic relationship between the data age and humanistic spirit. How can we shape the value concepts and spiritual foundation of the data age? These questions have become focal points for scholars worldwide and in international relations. Therefore, our forum starts from the perspective of classical studies, linking technological transformations throughout history with the evolution of humanity, and connecting classical wisdom with contemporary humanistic spirit. We aim to use the classical humanistic spirit to respond to modern technological challenges, exploring the convergence between instrumental rationality and humanistic values,"

The conference will release a joint initiative highlighting the role of classical wisdom in addressing global challenges, along with, a new international visiting program for scholars launched by the Chinese Institute of Classical Civilization Studies.

During the conference, an exhibition titled "Bringing Classics into the Modern World" will showcase classical texts and research publications from China and abroad, representative works of traditional Chinese art, achievements in archaeological science and cultural heritage preservation, and interactive experiences featuring intelligent technologies. Visitors will also be able to engage with traditional Chinese medicine through a range of immersive displays and activities designed to encourage cross-disciplinary dialogue and cultural exchange.

Finally, guests will visit the Aggelokastro site, the first joint archaeological project between China and Greece. The excavation is being carried out by the Greek Ministry of Culture's General Directorate of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage and the Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens.