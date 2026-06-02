Luoyang, the peony city that stole a British girl's heart

Jane Jones (second from right) and her friends enjoy themselves with peony flowers in Luoyang. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn) Jane Jones (second from right) and her friends enjoy themselves with peony flowers in Luoyang. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Arriving in Beijing for a four-month exchange programme, I never expected to become so au fait with the city of Luoyang. However, after two week-long visits, I now consider myself Luoyang's self-appointed British Representative. Whether its peony flowers, traditional dresses or surprising soups, this city constantly impresses with its vibrancy and warmth.

In truth, I had not been too enthusiastic to visit Luoyang at first. I am studying Chinese at Beijing Language and Culture University and am currently racing against time to finish my Master's thesis. The idea came from my colleague back in Barcelona, Spain, who suggested that I take part in the Peony Festival at the beginning of April. As a tour guide and native of Luoyang, he assured me it would be worth my time. After a bit of persuasion, I eventually left my academic responsibilities for one week and took the train down to Henan province.