Foreign patients fly to Beijing for medical treatment

(ECNS) -- A growing number of foreign patients are traveling to Beijing for medical care, attracted by the city's efficient health services and specialized treatment options.

Amy, a young British woman, flew to Beijing more than three months ago specifically for treatment.

She praised doctors at the Department of Gastroenterology at Tsinghua Changgung Hospital in Beijing. In the United Kingdom, booking a gastroscopy can take up to three months, she said. In Beijing, however, the examination was completed in just five days, and her two-year stomach pain was resolved within 13 days.

The process from first consultation to follow-up and medication took less than two weeks. Amy later shared her experience on social media, where the story quickly drew hundreds of thousands of views.

Tim, a 41-year-old French patient, recently returned to Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for his sixth acupuncture session. "My sleep has improved and the pain in my neck and shoulders has eased. Traditional Chinese medicine is amazing."

Tim's Japanese wife, who had long struggled with endocrine disorders, also chose to seek treatment in Beijing. Doctors prescribed herbal medicine and taught her some simple health practices.

The appeal of traditional Chinese medicine is increasingly recognized by international visitors, and many patients travel to China to explore alternative treatment options.

