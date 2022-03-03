Key discovery unveiled as Yangtze River Estuary No.2 salvaged

(ECNS) -- Shanghai has started to salvage Yangtze River Estuary No.2, one of the world’s largest and most well-preserved ancient wooden shipwrecks, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Yangtze River Estuary No.2 was discovered in 2015 after Yangtze River Estuary No.1 using techniques including sonar scanning and later confirmed to be a sunken iron warship made during the Republic of China (1912-1949) period.

The discovery is another milestone in China's underwater archaeology after the Nanhai No.1 shipwreck of the Song dynasty (960-1279) was found 35 years ago, offering great value to history, science and art research.

Preservation of these shipwrecks and the abundance of related relics can be of great significance of the history of ship building, science, ceramics, and economy.

After six years of underwater exploration, archaeologists confirmed Yangtze River Estuary No.2 was built during the reign of Tongzhi Emperor (1862-1874) of the Qing dynasty. It is about 38.5 meters long and 7.8 meters wide. At least 31 cabins are confirmed to have beenpresent onboard.

Several pieces of blue-and-white porcelain wares salvaged in 2019. (Photo provided to China News Service from Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism)

Yangtze River Estuary No.2 is the epitome of modern Shanghai as the center of international trade and shipping, which is a key factor in the application of Maritime Silk Road for World Heritage.

Underwater archaeology has made significant technology breakthroughs with “zero visibility”, which provides new methods for global research.

Salvage and relocation work is expected to be completed at the end of 2022, according to an official. Shanghai has decided to construct a museum specifically for Yangtze River Estuary No.2 in Yangpu District.