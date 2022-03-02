'Post Coffice' in Xiamen gets ahead of fashion

(ECNS) -- Located on the first floor of Xiamen International Trade Center, the first post office plus coffee shop in China continues to attract young people and coffee lovers.

Every day its coffee falls short of demand at around 5 p.m. after a flood of customers.

Many wait in line for two hours or so just to buy a cup of coffee. In the shop, coffee and other services have been added to this small post office. Customers can not only enjoy the original normal postal-service, but also have coffee, tea, dessert and buy other creative post-culture-related products. It is now a post office plus coffee shop and goes far beyond

The coffee shop was opened by China Post, China's national postal service provider, and started trial operation in mid-February.

Data shows that China's coffee consumption market is expected to reach 1 trillion yuan ($158.5 bn) in 2025

In recent years, China Post has been expanding its business portfolio, spanning from traditional transportation, culture and sports, accommodation and catering