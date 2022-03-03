LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China provides over 2.1 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally: spokesperson

1
2022-03-03 16:36:19Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download
Special: 2022 Two Sessions

China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said Thursday.

China sent 37 medical expert teams to 34 countries and provided anti-pandemic materials including masks, protective suits, ventilators and testing equipment to 150 countries and 13 international organizations, Guo told a press conference.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]