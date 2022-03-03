LINE

Russian forces disable reserve radio, television center in Kiev -- spokesman

Russian forces with high-precision weapons disabled a reserve radio and television center in Kiev, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Thursday.

He said the center had been used by the Security Service of Ukraine for psychological operations.

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 1,612 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects since the start of the military operation in Ukraine, said Konashenkov.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians, not counting the country's "defenders," have been killed in the conflict, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as saying on Thursday, adding that hundreds of transport infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, hospitals and kindergartens were destroyed.

