Makeshift hospital put into use in Hong Kong

(ECNS) -- A makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients began operation in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Tuesday after one-week 24/7 construction.

With 3,900 isolation beds for patients with mild or no symptoms, it is the first of nine such facilities to be built with the help of the central government.

Each cabin has three beds, with air conditioners, smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers.

Five more temporary hospitals are under construction as Hong Kong is battling the fifth wave of coronavirus outbreak.