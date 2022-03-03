LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Over 3.14 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

1
2022-03-03 15:55:06Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 5.88 million from the previous day to surpass 3.14 billion on Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]