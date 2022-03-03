Over 3.14 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 5.88 million from the previous day to surpass 3.14 billion on Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.
