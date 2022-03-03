China to scale up assistance to developing countries against COVID-19: spokesperson

China will continue helping developing countries with the COVID-19 fight, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.

China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said Thursday.

China sent 37 medical expert teams to 34 countries and provided anti-pandemic materials including masks, protective suits, ventilators and testing equipment to 150 countries and 13 international organizations, Guo told a press conference.