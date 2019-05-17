LINE

Authorities facilitate use of entry/exit documents for overseas Chinese

2019-05-17

(ECNS) - Residents from Hong Kong and Macao as well as Chinese citizens residing abroad will be able to access more than 30 day-to-day services by showing their entry and exit documents starting from this October, according to the National Immigration Administration. 

The administration made the announcement on social media site Weibo, saying the documents will be usable for medical registrations, purchasing insurance, exam registrations, using shared bicycles, opening bank or securities accounts, and mobile payments. 

The measures were decided upon after a meeting led by the administration with tens of other departments in Beijing amid efforts to facilitate the use of border control documents. 

The administration has launched a nationwide verification system for entry and exit documents, including those for residents of Macao, Hong Kong and overseas Chinese. It means the documents can function as the IDs of mainland Chinese residents when accessing public services.

Various government service platforms and Internet application terminals will start including entry and exit documents as valid ID options starting in October, the administration said.

