Seventeen people have been trapped after an iron mine in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province was flooded early Friday.

The accident occurred at Cuihongshan iron mine in Xunke County around 3 a.m. when 43 people were working in the mine, according to the county government.

So far, 26 people have got out of the mine, and 17 remain trapped.

Rescuers have located 12 trapped people, and they are still trying to get in touch with the other five people.

The rescue work is underway.