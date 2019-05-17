China first in Asia to adopt 3D offside technology in football

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) introduces the Hawk-Eye 3D Offside System to Chinese Super League (CSL), becoming the first country in Asia to implement one of the most advanced 3D offside technology used for VAR.

The 3D offside technology uses a third dimension to triangulate players' body parts to ensure correct decisions, which will also improve clarity and credibility of those crucial game-changing ones. The VAR will have immediate access to this technology so that the decisions can be communicated with the referee, broadcasters and fans.

Specific offside cameras are currently being installed in each of the 15 CSL stadiums with expectations for the system to go live in June 2019.

Cui Enlei, Deputy Director of CFA Refereeing Department, said:" It is a leading technology in the world, and we're looking forward to creating a better future for Chinese Football with Hawk-Eye's VAR technology."