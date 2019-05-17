NDRC: China's economic performance continues within a reasonable range

China's economic performance continues within a reasonable range and maintained stable momentum in April, China's top economic planner said Friday.

China's power generation rose 6.5 percent year on year in April and the consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.5 percent year on year, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told a media conference.

The spokesperson of the NDRC said the overall impact of the latest tariff raise on around 300 billion U.S. dollars worth of Chinese goods is under control, and the Chinese government has implemented and will continue to carry forward measures to stabilize its economy in areas such as consumption, investment and employment.

To ensure the sustainability of investments, the government will also keep bettering its business environment and leveling the playing field, the spokesperson said.