LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China urges Turkey to support its fight against 'East Turkistan'

1
2019-05-17 12:55:42Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R front) meets with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R front) meets with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Beijing.

Wang said that China and Turkey should strengthen strategic coordination and maintain the common interests of the two countries and other developing countries.

China hopes that the Turkish side will respect China's core interests in safeguarding national sovereignty and security, and support China's efforts to combat East Turkistan terrorist forces with practical actions, Wang said.

The two sides should promote political mutual trust and strengthen cooperation on major projects, he added.

Onal said that Turkey supports China's efforts to safeguard national unity and combat terrorist forces and is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with China.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.