China urges Turkey to support its fight against 'East Turkistan'

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R front) meets with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Beijing.

Wang said that China and Turkey should strengthen strategic coordination and maintain the common interests of the two countries and other developing countries.

China hopes that the Turkish side will respect China's core interests in safeguarding national sovereignty and security, and support China's efforts to combat East Turkistan terrorist forces with practical actions, Wang said.

The two sides should promote political mutual trust and strengthen cooperation on major projects, he added.

Onal said that Turkey supports China's efforts to safeguard national unity and combat terrorist forces and is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with China.