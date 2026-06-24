Haaland's second World Cup double lifts Norway past Senegal, France cruise past Iraq

Erling Haaland scored two goals in Norway's 3-2 win over Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on ‌Monday, earning his team a place in the knockout phase of the competition which they return to for the first time in 28 years.

On a wet evening in New Jersey, Senegal began strongly but their defence ultimately failed to contain Norway's attack, and particularly the 25-year-old Haaland, who now has four goals in two matches at this World Cup.

The match tempo was similar to Senegal's first game, against France, with the African team competing strongly in the first half-hour and frustrating their opponents, keeping Manchester City star Haaland off the ball.

As the halftime break approached, Senegal's defence broke down. Norway's first goal was from Marcus Pedersen, who came on as a substitute for the injured Julian Ryerson. Senegal captain, 35-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly, misjudged a clearance and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was unable to stop Pedersen's shot.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Norway got a second, helped by a classic assist from Martin Odegaard, who had fluffed an earlier opportunity of his own, allowed Haaland to rifle a shot into the top corner. Ten minutes later, Norway's clinical striker struck again, volleying home off the crossbar.

Despite several defensive errors, Senegal sometimes looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with Ismaila Sarr getting two goals back, including one in stoppage time, but it was not enough to help the African side avoid defeat.

Earlier in the day, Kylian Mbappe marked his 100th international cap by scoring two more World Cup goals as France eased to a 3-0 win over Iraq in a game delayed by two hours due to a severe storm.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute and added another nine minutes into the second half, with last year's Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele getting the other goal for the tournament favourites in Philadelphia.

Group I is the first to have two teams secure their place in the final 32. The best Senegal can hope for is to squeeze through as one of the best third-placed teams. Norway and France will battle it out to decide who tops the group on Friday.