Chinese referee Fu Ming makes FIFA World Cup debut

Chinese referee Fu Ming (the man who stands there) during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Screenshot)

(ECNS) -- Chinese referee Fu Ming made his FIFA World Cup debut on Sunday, serving as a support VAR (SVAR) official for the Group D match between Australia and Türkiye in Vancouver.

Born in Huai'an, Jiangsu Province in 1983, Fu was promoted to the FIFA international referees list in 2014. Since then, he has officiated in international tournaments such as the AFC Champions League and the Asian Cup. Alongside his work in the Chinese Super League, Fu went to Japan for further training in 2025 and obtained qualification to officiate in J. League matches.

Fu is one of three Chinese match officials selected by FIFA for the 2026 tournament, alongside referee Ma Ning and assistant Zhou Fei.

Ma and Zhou have yet to make their tournament debuts.

(By Zhang Dongfang)