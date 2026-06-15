Protest staged in Geneva against upcoming G7 summit

A massive demonstration was staged on Sunday afternoon in Geneva to protest against the Group of Seven (G7) summit which will be held in the French town of Evian from Monday to Wednesday.

The protest is organized by a "No G7" coalition of multiple groups and organizations, in what they describe as an effort to resist "fascism and imperialism".

Swiss police had earlier expected that about 50,000 people would participate.

Protesters gathered at a park beside Lake Geneva and started to march slowly along a designated route across the town. A white boat was seen passing by on the lake, with words on its sail reading "No G7".

Protesters held up various placards with slogans such as "G7 = no future" and "No to G7".

The protest proceeded largely peacefully and in an orderly manner, until explosions were heard and black smoke was seen rising. A Tesla car was seen set on fire.

The Geneva cantonal police announced that they have seized dangerous objects and items of camouflage, including knives, axes, gas canisters and firecrackers, among other things, near the demonstration areas.

The protest has caused disruptions to public transport in Geneva, with several trolleybus lines suspended from noon, the tram network largely adjusted, and some bus routes also modified, according to authorities.

The G7 summit will bring together leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union (EU), to discuss responses to what France described as an increasingly unstable international environment.

The G7 summit triggered major riots in Geneva in 2003 when it was first held in the French town of Evian, less than 50 kilometers away from Geneva.

Ahead of this year's summit, the Swiss authorities have announced the deployment of some 4,000 military personnel while closing most of its 35 border crossings with France.