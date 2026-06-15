Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi named ambassador for 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai

Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi is named ambassador for the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, June 14, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) — Chinese content creator Li Ziqi has been appointed as a promotion ambassador for the 48th WorldSkills Competition, which will be held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27.

The announcement was made jointly by the Shanghai Executive Committee for the competition and WorldSkills International on Sunday, marking the 100-day countdown to the event.

Shanghai officials said Li's appointment aims to help tell the story of China's vocational skills to the world, encouraging more people to understand, respect, love, and pursue skilled professions.

Li is the second promotional ambassador for the Shanghai Competition, following Chinese actor Xiao Zhan.

She said she would continue to follow and support the competition and extended an invitation to skilled young people from around the world to "meet through skills in Shanghai."

The WorldSkills Competition is regarded as the world's highest-level vocational skills event. The Shanghai edition will include 64 skill categories, exceeding 60 for the first time. Seven new skill categories, approved by WorldSkills International, will be introduced: unmanned aerial systems, digital media interactive design, rail vehicle technology, intelligent security technology, software testing, dental prosthetics and retail sales.

Organizers said the 2026 WorldSkills Competition is expected to set new in its 76-year history, not only for the number of skill categories, but also for participating countries and regions, which are expected to exceed 70, and competitors, with more than 1,400 expected to take part.

(By Zhang Dongfang)