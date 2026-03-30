Logitech faces backlash in China over Douyin post comparing customers to dogs

(ECNS) - Swiss computer peripherals maker Logitech has apologized after a promotional post on its official Douyin account in China sparked criticism for insulting consumers, triggering online backlash, according to media reports.

The post, published on Thursday, suggested that consumers who said they would not spend more would still return "like dogs" after price cuts.

It reads: "You say 'I won't spend another penny,' but once I cut prices, won't you still come running like a dog?" The wording drew widespread criticism, and the video was later removed.

In a statement issued the same day, Logitech China said the content was "extremely inappropriate" and apologized.

The company clarified that the Douyin account, "Logitech G Official Flagship Store," is operated by an authorized third-party sales partner.

It stated that the post was published by an operator employee who had bypassed Logitech China's internal review process, which was a violation of company guidelines.

Logitech China said it would strengthen oversight of marketing activities by authorized stores to prevent similar incidents.

(By Zhang Jiahao)