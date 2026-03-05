China to nurture emerging, future industries

(ECNS) -- China will nurture emerging industries and industries of the future, according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

In 2026, the country will foster emerging pillar industries such as integrated circuits, aviation and aerospace, biomedicine, and the low-altitude economy, according to the report.

China will nurture industries of the future such as future energy, quantum technology, embodied artificial intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, and 6G technology, the report said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)