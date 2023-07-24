Alipay, WeChat Pay expand service scenes for overseas users

(ECNS) -- Chines mobile payment service providers Alipay and WeChat Pay announced to upgrade application scenes and services for overseas users traveling to China as the 31st FISU Summer World University Games and the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou draw near.

Alipay on Friday said after adding an overseas bank card to an Alipay account, foreign users can use it nationwide, including bank cards of Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, Discover, and others.

And on Thursday, WeChat Pay announced that it has expanded service scope, allowing users of international cards including Visa, Discover Global Network, JCB and Mastercard to pay to most merchants in China, covering daily consumption areas such as catering, transportation and supermarkets. Meanwhile, it supports multi kinds of payment ways such as QR code payment, WeChat mini programs, In-APP, payment without inputting password, and more.

Transaction fees are waived for single transactions under 200 yuan ($27.85) via WeChat Pay or Alipay. Both the two payment ways have put a payment ceiling on a single transaction, with Alipay at 3,000 yuan and WeChat Pay at 6,000 yuan respectively.

Their efforts in international business will further consolidate their competition and create a more convenient environment for users so as to promote healthy development in the long run, said an industry insider.

Foreign users should download or update the related app to the latest version and register with their phone number or sign in. They can add a card to the account and complete the process after filling in their personal identity information.